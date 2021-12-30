Assunta Maresca, the first female boss of the dreaded Camorra mafia after murdering a rival, died at the age of 86.

After killing her rival, ex-beauty queen Assunta Maresca became the first female boss of the dreaded Camorra gang. She died at the age of 86.

Pupetta, or “Little Doll” in English, was a feared mob boss who died at her home in Castellamare di Stabia, near Pompeii, after an illness.

The heartless mafia icon rose to prominence when she shot her husband’s killer in Naples when she was 18 years old, and went on to become the bloody Camorra clan’s first female boss.

Maresca, the daughter of a notorious black marketeer, tracked down Antontio Esposito, the then-Camorra boss who had ordered her husband’s murder, and shot him in broad daylight on a Naples street.

Her place in Naples’ underworld was cemented by the gruesome execution.

The former beauty queen has always maintained that she acted alone, proclaiming defiantly in court during her murder trial in 1959, “I would do it again!”

The ruthless mob boss gave birth in prison, but Pasqualino was not reunited with his mother until 14 years later, after her release.

Maresca went on to star in a film based on her life and open two clothing stores in Naples after she was released.

She also had twins with Umberto Ammaturo, a well-known drug smuggler and arms dealer.

According to The Guardian, Maresca accused her husband of killing Pasqualino, which led to the marriage’s demise.

Ammaturo allegedly became envious of Pasqualino’s ambition to lead the Camorra, according to the publication.

In January 1974, when Pasqualino was 18, he went to meet Ammaturo at a construction site in Naples and vanished.

Maresca suspected Ammaturo of murdering her son and burying his body in cement, but she stuck with him out of fear that he would harm their twins.

She was later accused of assassinating Ciro Galli, a member of the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, which was led by Raffaele Cutolo, a violent kingpin.

In 1982, during a press conference, Maresca openly challenged Cutolo, and the following year, he was arrested alongside Ammaturo for the murder of Aldo Semerari, a forensic scientist and well-known neo-fascist.

She was acquitted after serving four years in prison.

Maresca was the only female in a family of four brothers, and she was said to have had violent tendencies as a child.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, she once assaulted a classmate, seriously injuring them.

In 1953, Maresca was named Miss Rovegliano after winning a local beauty pageant.

It comes just months after “Bloody Mary,” a female Italian mob boss, died in August at the age of 70.

