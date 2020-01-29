Aston Villa dealt transfer blow as Inter return for Chelsea star Olivier Giroud

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan are set to return with a fresh offer for Olivier Giroud this week, dealing a blow to Aston Villa.

The Chelsea striker is destined to leave Stamford Bridge before the January transfer deadline.

But initial suitors Inter had cooled their interest after turning their attention to Napoli star Fernando Llorente.

Sky Sports report Antonio Conte’s men will now return with a fresh offer for Giroud instead, after falling flat in their pursuit of the Spaniard.

But the Serie A side will have to up their valuation in order to persuade Chelsea to do a deal.

Villa are extremely interested in landing Giroud this week.

And should a move to the San Siro fail once again in the coming days, Dean Smith may get his man.

The Villans have already brought in Mbwana Samatta as a direct replacement for the crocked Wesley.

But Giroud’s firepower in attack would be a huge boost to the club’s chances of survival.

However, it is unclear whether the former Arsenal forward fancies a move to Villa Park.

The Premier League strugglers are keen to continue strengthening their side this month after already securing multiple deals in recent weeks.

Smith was on punditry duty for Leicester’s clash with Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, where he was quizzed on potential incoming deals in the coming days.

“Yeah, we’re still looking,” he told the BBC.

“We’ve just brought in Mbwana Samatta from Genk and we’re still looking to bring another one in as well.

“But this window is notoriously difficult.”