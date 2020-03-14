Aston Villa hailed amid coronavirus outbreak for giving Chelsea match food to homeless

The coronavirus has seen Aston Villa’s Premier League game vs Chelsea on Saturday postponed, so the club are donating 850 staff packed lunches and hot food to homeless charities

Aston Villa have nobly donated all their staff lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game against Chelsea to the homeless.

The Premier League clash has been called off, along with every other game in the EFL for the next three weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Everton, Arsenal and Leicester are among clubs across Europe and England to have gone into self-isolation.

And Villa have opted to help those less fortunate in this time of crisis.

The club posted on their official Twitter account: “850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities.

“If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700.”

One reply read: “This, this is just another reason why we are #VillaAndProud”.

Another added: “Wow! Classy stuff Villa”.

One Toffees supporter put: “Follow suit ay lads @Everton, top class this Villa”.

And another replied: “Well done, Villa! Thank you! x”

The EFL statement this morning read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of Clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.

“The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

“In addition, Clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

“Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.

“A further update on these plans will be given post an EFL Board Meeting next week.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”

The game between Villa and Chelsea will have to be rearranged for a later date.

The season could be extended beyond May 17, meaning the two may not go head-to-head until as late as June.