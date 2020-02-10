Aston Villa missed out on £12million January transfer – because he suffered major injury before move

Aston Villa added four new players in January and were set to sign a fifth

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama was scuppered by injury, according to reports from Turkey.

Dean Smith brought in midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea, experienced goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan and forwards Mbwana Samatta and Borja Baston on permanent deals but was also hoping to strengthen his defence.

Versatile centre back Luyindima is said to have been close to joining before suffering a serious knee injury, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The report claims that Villa’s scouts were impressed by the 26-year-old’s form for Galatasaray and the club were willing to offer between £10m and £12m.

However, Villa’s interest was ended when Luyindima tore a cruciate ligament playing for the Democratic Republic of Congo back in November.

He was ruled out of action for the rest of the season, with Galatasaray not even registering him in their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

The failed signing will certainly have come as a blow to Villa, who are lacking senior centre-back options at the moment.

Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause are the only defenders Smith has to choose from and he could be left short if one of them is struck down with injury.

Villa have switched to a system using three centre backs, which makes the decision to let James Chester join Stoke on loan a surprise.

Chester has struggled with injuries and was yet to play a single minute in the Premier League.

Speaking about the Wales star’s departure, Smith revealed it was Chester’s decision to go out on loan.

“James Chester (being allowed to go) was totally James Chester’s decision. We’ve got a great respect for each other,” he said.

“I think it was a very tough decision for him but he decided to go and get games I obviously couldn’t guarantee him.”