Aston Villa secure Carabao Cup final place in dramatic finish to spark pitch invasion

ASTON VILLA 2 LEICESTER CITY 1: Trezeguet hits winner at the death to send Dean Smith’s men through to the final 3-2 on aggregate

Aston Villa clinched a Carabao Cup Wembley date with a dramatic 90th minute goal from Trezeguet.

The Egyptian sub pounced at the far post to grab a last-gasp goal to sink Leicester.

He ghosted in unmarked to rattle in a left foot volley just as it looked like it would be decided by penalties.

It was a killer blow and smashed Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers’ 30-game unbeaten streak in domestic cup matches.

It looked like they’d won it until Kelechi Iheanacho struck at the far post with 12 minutes left to level things up.

Matt Targett’s early goal looked like being the clincher until Iheanacho pounced on a Harvey Barnes cross in the 78th minute and drilled it onto the roof of the net. That – and a brilliant performance from Villa keeper looked like it would be enough.

Early on James Maddison seemed to be staging a one-man assault on Villa’s goal when Jack Grealish produced a moment of pure magic to turn everything that had happened before on its head.

The easy-on-the-eye Villa skipper did the kind of thing that singles him out as something special with a cheeky cut back and reverse flick straight into the path of Matt Targett in the 12th minute.

The full back, wide out at an angle pulled back his left foot and lashed the ball across Kasper Schmeichel into the far bottom corner of the net to give Villa the lead.

Up to that point the home side had endured a tricky time of things and were in debt to keeper Orjan Nyland who had pulled out a couple of superb saves.

Leicester had come quick out of the traps with Nyland forced to make a block from Kelechi Iheanacho at the foot of his post as early as the third minute.

Two minutes later Maddison started waging his own personal war on the Norwegian’s goal.

First he sent a curling low shot which was destined to creep inside the post until Nyland went full tilt to push it around for a corner.

Minutes later it was Maddison again with a hooked shot from the edge of the box which flew just wide and then the Foxes midfielder fired in a left footed effort from 20 yards which Nyland got to safety courtesy of a brilliant one-handed stop.

Villa just had to stop taking punches – and they did – Targett stunned the visitors with his goal and then Anwar El Ghazi was only inches away with a free kick.

Villa new boy Ally Samatta, making his debut, ‘scored’ in front of the Holte End but wasn’t surprised when it was ruled out for offside.

Leicester hit back but Nyland came to the rescue again with an acrobatic flying save to fingertip Youri Tielemans’ rocket-shot onto his crossbar.

Them Villa were lucky to survive strong claims for apenalty when Maddison’s shot clearly struck Marvelous Nakamba’s arm.

Samatta really should have made it 2-0 in the 65th minute but he completely failed to connect with a curling Grealish cross that only needed a touch.

But the only thing that ended up in the net was the Tanzanian new boy who showed his anguish by burying his head in the mesh.