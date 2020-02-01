Aston Villa set to complete Borja Baston transfer to solve Dean Smith’s striker hunt

Swansea City striker Borja Baston is set to complete a transfer to Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Borja Baston from Swansea City.

The 27-year-old target man is poised to pen a short-term deal with the Premier League relegation battlers.

Baston is on his way to the midlands for a medical with a view to a permanent deal.

Villa boss Dean Smith is desperate for more strike cover and is keen to get the Spaniard on board.

Villa would have to negotiate a permanent deal because they have used up their allocation of loan players.

He is likely to cost a nominal fee because his Swansea contract expires at the end of the season.

Baston has failed to score in the Championship since September 28 – and has managed just six league goals in 20 appearances this season.

Swansea spent £15.5m to lure Baston from Atletico Madrid in 2016 but he endured a nightmare debut season in Wales, scoring once in 18 Premier League appearances.

He was subsequently loaned to Malaga and Alaves in following seasons but failed to regularly find the back of the net.

Baston returned to Swansea’s first team at the start of the current campaign and enjoyed a sparkling return to form, hitting five goals in August.

His form has tailed off, however, and a move to Villa Park is in the pipeline.

Wesley’s season-ending knee injury prompted Villa boss Smith to hunt for replacements.

Mbwana Samatta arrived from Genk for around £10m earlier in the window.

He made his debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final success against Leicester.