Astonishing moment a FURIOUS driver lets fly on New South Wales police who pulled him over

A furious driver has filmed the extraordinary moment he launched into an expletive-laden rant aimed at a group of police officers on the side of a highway.

The man labelled the New South Wales Police officers ‘rats’ and ‘little dogs’ in an outrageous 45-second clip which emerged on Thursday.

In the footage, the driver claimed he was pulled over when he sounded his horn because the unmarked police car was ‘travelling too slow in the outside lane’.

At one point during the bizarre rant, the motorist told the officers, who were trying to reason with him: ‘I don’t care what you have to say, you all are spastics.’

‘I got pulled over by these f**ing little dogs because they’re doing 80km/h in the right lane and I beeped,’ he said in the recording.

When one of the officers tried to interrupt, he said ‘excuse me officer I’m not talking to you I’m talking to the camera’.

The officers then told the driver to get back in his car, to which he goaded back: ‘What are you going to do, make me sit in the car?’

‘You little gronks,’ he said.

‘I’ll get another ticket and shove it up your a**e you little rat.’

The video ends with the motorist walking up close to one of the officers and greeting him with: ‘Excuse me d***head can I see your name please?’

He moved to the next officer and said: ‘Excuse me you stupid little rat, can I see your name please?’

When she responded confidently her name was ‘Constable Jessica Doyle’, the man responded ‘yeah, Jessica dog’.

NSW Police said officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command stopped a car allegedly driving in a dangerous manner on the M5 in Revesby on September 17, 2017.

‘The male driver, now aged 26, was issued infringement notices for the offences of drive behind other vehicle too closely to stop safely, use/allow use of horn/similar warning device unnecessarily, and not give right change of direction signal with lights,’ a NSW spokesperson said.

‘He was also charged with use offensive language in/near public place and received a $100 fine at Bankstown Local Court.’