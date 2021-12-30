Astonishing photo shows a massive 15-foot great white shark with a massive BITE MARK on its body caused by an unknown beast.

THESE IMAGES show the scars left by a 15-foot great white shark that was bitten by an unknown beast.

Jalil Najafov, 40, made the rare discovery while diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico.

With jagged puncture marks spanning the width of two of its fins, the shark can be seen swimming in the ocean.

The exact way or when the fish was bitten is unknown, but the result is a massive, bloodless circular scar.

“I was really surprised because I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Jalil, who is originally from Azerbaijan, said.

“I was like, is that real? This bite mark on a big shark was so huge.”

“I’ve been working with sharks for a long time and have never seen such a large scar!”

The images were posted on the shark conservationist and filmmaker’s Instagram page, prompting nature lovers to wonder about the shark’s injury.

As a result, Jalil said he contacted two shark experts, who both ruled out the same possibility.

“There was a big debate on social media about what caused the bite mark, with many commenters debating whether it was a mating scar or an act of aggression,” Jalil explained.

“Dr. Tristan Guttridge ruled out mating after seeing this image.”

“I also forwarded it to Michael Domeier, who believed it was a shark attack as well.”

“That’s why this photo became so popular!”

A number of battered sharks have been spotted in the past, including some males who have had forcible sex with the species’ female.

Despite being “half-eaten,” a shark was still hunting for its prey, according to another researcher.

Off the coast of Mexico, the world’s toughest great white shark, dubbed Brutus, was even seen flashing his battle scars as he hunted his prey.