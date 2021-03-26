AstraZeneca may have used “outdated information” from vaccine trial: U.S. health agency

Photo taken on May 18, 2020 shows a logo in front of AstraZeneca’s building in Luton, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

“The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data,” the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) — Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” a U.S. health agency said earlier Tuesday.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the trial was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, said a statement of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in the trials conducted in the United States and some South American countries.

The placebo-controlled trial began in August 2020, involving 32,449 adult volunteer participants enrolled across 88 sites in the United States, Chile and Peru. ■