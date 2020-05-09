ASVEL (Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne basket) | Edwin Jackson should not return to Asvel

Edwin Jackson’s return to Asvel is already over. The rear villeurbannais (1.90m; 30 years old), returned last summer for four years, would have decided according to lequipe.fr activate an “exit clause” written in their contract. He is expected to extend his lease to Estudiantes Madrid where he has been on loan since February.

In conflict with coach Zvezdan Mitrovic due to too short a playing time and a too restrictive style, Edwin Jackson was in a clash in an interview with Le Progrès. “I didn’t come back to Asvel to play five minutes per game,” he said. And I’m not going to say that I’m having an idyllic season … For me, it can’t go on like this. “

Two seasons plus one with Madrid?

This outing irritated Tony Parker, whom he is very close to: “My first reaction? Disappointed, because I thought he was smarter than that and that at this level of his career, you know very well that you do not tell what is happening in a locker room to journalists, “explained the president of Asvel.

The rear had been loaned in stride to Estudiantes Madrid, a club where he had already shone in the 2016-2017 season (top scorer in Liga ACB). According to lequipe.fr and Spanish media, Edwin Jackson should extend his lease in the Spanish capital for two seasons (plus one optional).

Before the confinement, Edwin Jackson had time to play only two matches with Madrid, without being able to allow the team to take off from the last place in La Liga ACB.

“LDLC ASVEL is unable to communicate on the slightest movement”

This information has not been confirmed by either the player or the club. While coach Zvezdan Mitrovic would be on the start and ex-coach of Boulogne-Levallois Frédéric Fauthoux about to settle in Villeurbanne in a position to be defined, Asvel published this Monday a press release in which the club explains that the movements are in neutral.