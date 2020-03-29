Asylum seekers end wait at Turkey-Greece border for Europe

EDIRNE, Turkey

With hopes of crossing into Europe for a better life, the asylum seekers Friday terminated their hopeless wait along the Turkish-Greek border after one month.

The asylum seekers conveyed their request to leave the area to the provincial migration authorities in Turkey’s northwestern Edirne amid loss of hope that Greece would open its doors leading to Europe.

Turkish officials also informed other asylum seekers about the risks of spreading novel coronavirus if they continue to remain outdoors. Those asylum seekers convinced by the officials have also expressed willingness to leave the area as well.

They were later taken to available guesthouses via coach buses under the coordination of Edirne governor’s office.

As part of COVID-19 measures, the asylum seekers will then be sent to appropriate locations once the quarantine period is over.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

*Writing by Merve Gül Aydoğan Ağlarcı