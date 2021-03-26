Asylum seekers set up tents in Paris

PARIS

Asylum seekers have set up tents in Paris in a protest against their poor living conditions.

Undocumented asylum seekers, including Afghan women and children, came to the Republique Square on Thursday as part of the night of solidarity supported by many associations.

“The asylum seekers carried out this protest together with associations to make their situation visible in Paris,” Reza Jafari, member of an association working on irregular immigrants, told Anadolu Agency.

He recalled that a similar protest in this square in November 2020 ended with violence.

“They struggle to survive under the bridges every day and every night. The police in their raids uproot the tents, beat them with truncheons, and use tear gas to disperse them,” he added.

He stressed that it is unacceptable for families to stay under bridges and it is not in line with human rights.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar