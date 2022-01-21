At a central Pennsylvania post office, dead rats were discovered in envelopes.

In the central Pennsylvania post office, dead rats were discovered in envelopes.

The Pennsylvania State Police are looking into how dead rats ended up in envelopes left in a drop box in Perry County.

Two flat-rate, large envelopes were recently picked up from the Pfautz Road drop box in Duncannon Borough, according to state police.

There was no return address or postage on the envelopes.

State police said the envelopes were taken to the post office and a postal inspector was summoned.

According to state police, the postal inspector discovered several dead rats when he opened the envelopes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the state police barracks in Newport at 717-567-3110.

