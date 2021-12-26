At a checkpoint, a TSA agent leaps over the conveyor belt and saves a two-month-old baby who had stopped breathing.

Cecilia Morales was inside the Newark Liberty International Airport’s security clearance area when she heard screams for help after the boy’s mother noticed he wasn’t breathing when she lifted him from a car seat.

Morales jumped into action to resuscitate the child after his mother noticed he was choking, according to the footage released by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA agent performed the infant Heimlich maneuver by placing the baby face down on her arm and patting him on the back.

Before he began to breathe, she tried the maneuver a second time.

She claimed it was the first time she had used the technique on an infant.

A pediatric EMT arrived a short time later to administer oxygen to the baby.

According to a TSA spokesperson, the agency is unsure what caused the baby to stop breathing.

“I saw the video later,” Morales explained.

It was the first time I’d ever witnessed myself saving a life.

“It was awe-inspiring to watch.

My training and experience seemed to have taken over.”

“After two months on the job, she’s literally a lifesaver,” Thomas Carter, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said.

Officer Morales’ quick thinking and actions ensured a happy holiday season for this family.

Her actions were exemplary.”

