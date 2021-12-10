At a Downing Street Christmas party, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Jack Doyle allegedly addressed the staff.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on December 18, is being investigated.

According to reports, Downing Street press chief Jack Doyle gave a speech and presented awards at a Christmas gathering last year.

According to ITV News, Mr Doyle, who was deputy director of communications at No 10 at the time, spoke to up to 50 people at the gathering.

Mr Doyle, who is now the director of communications at Downing Street, is said to have spoken to the press office every week to thank them for their efforts and to present awards in recognition of their efforts.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced an internal investigation into reports of a Downing Street staff gathering on that date.

“There is an ongoing review,” Downing Street told the BBC. “We won’t be commenting further while that is the case.”

Following the latest allegations, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner stated that the investigation “has been exposed as a sham.”

"As more details about the Downing Street Christmas party emerge, the Government's internal investigation has been exposed as the sham that it is," Ms Rayner said.

The investigation’s terms of reference were just released, and we’re already getting more information about the parties from the media than the Cabinet Office.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is in charge of the investigation into the alleged Christmas gatherings.

Aside from the alleged December 18 party, the investigation will look into a confirmed gathering at the Department for Education’s (DfE) Whitehall headquarters on December 10 last year, as well as a reported leaving event for a No 10 aide on November 27 – which allegedly included Boris Johnson.

