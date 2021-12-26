At a Glasgow hospital, a Spider-Man fan enjoys a special Christmas movie screening.

This holiday season, little Maxwell Shaw enjoyed a private screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the RHC MediCinema with his parents and older brother.

After staff at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children organized a private screening of the latest blockbuster film, a Spider-Man superfan was given a day to remember.

Maxwell Shaw was overjoyed to learn that he and his family would be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home at the RHC MediCinema during the holidays.

Maxwell, six, was accompanied by his parents, April and Lee Shaw, and older brother Zachary, nine, to see the blockbuster film.

“It was great to get to see Spider-Man together,” Lee said. “We are movie buffs, and it’s one of the things we like to do as a family, so if we weren’t in the hospital, we would have gone to see it.”

We appreciate the staff’s efforts in putting this together for us.

“We watched the other two Spider-Man films over the last few days to refresh where the story was; Max doesn’t speak much at the moment, but his face lights up when he sees Spider-Man; we’re so grateful to all of the staff for arranging this.”

“Max is a huge Spider-Man fan, and on his birthday, December 12, the staff decorated his room in blue and red; they’ve been amazing, and we’ve developed such a strong bond with them.”

In addition to coordinating the Spidey screening with their MediCinema colleagues, RHC staff have been spreading holiday cheer throughout the hospital, with Maxwell and his family witnessing Santa abseiling into the hospital campus just last week.

“From decorating the wards and wearing Christmas hats to sorting the cinema visits and arranging the visit with Santa,” Lee said, “the staff is doing so much to make Christmas special for everyone who is at the Royal Hospital for Children.”

Maxwell is currently receiving specialist Leukaemia treatment at the RHC, so he and his family will be unable to spend Christmas with their Nottingham relatives. However, Lee and April are hoping to spend the day as a family at the Glasgow flat they are currently residing in, which was provided by charity Calums.

