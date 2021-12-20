At a holiday party, a rookie cop was filmed in a raunchy performance with a married NYPD lieutenant, sparking a lap dance scandal.

A rookie cop appears to be giving her boss, a married lieutenant, a raunchy lap dance in a bar while a crowd looks on in footage from a New York Police Department holiday party.

It appears that Lt.

Nick McGarry of New York City’s 44th Precinct sits in a chair while an unidentified female officer straddles, shakes, and grinds on his lap.

This year, the woman is said to have joined the police force.

The miniskirt-clad cop is seen wiggling her hips in circles to the loud music at the bar in the video.

She then spins around and straddles one of McGarry’s legs as he places his hands on her thighs and pulls her in close.

McGarry slides his hands up to the small of her back, which is exposed by the black crop top, as the rookie cop continues to dance with her arms in the air.

A crowd gathers around them, holding drinks and phones, some apparently filming the spectacle while others stare with open mouths.

Someone in the audience exclaims, “Oh my God!” at one point.

It’s unclear whether the two are surrounded by colleagues, party guests, or other patrons at Rory Dolan’s Restaurant and Bar in Yonkers.

The (dollar)75 ticket included an open bar, a live DJ, and a raffle prize, according to the event’s Facebook invitation.

McGarry, who is married, was transferred to Transit District 12 while the NYPD investigation into his conduct is ongoing, according to sources within the police department.

“[The recruit] doesn’t know any better because she just started on the job,” the police source added, adding that McGarry apologized for the incident.

The source reportedly said, “Messing with your subordinate is a no-no.”

“I can’t tell you how many times they say that to new supervisors.”

The New York Police Department has been contacted for comment by The Sun.