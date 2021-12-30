At a homeless camp in Harrisburg, a woman was fatally shot.

At a homeless camp in Harrisburg, a woman was shot and killed.

On Tuesday night, police said a woman was killed in a shooting near a homeless camp in Harrisburg.

At 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 10th and Mulberry Streets.

Police were called to the scene on Tuesday after receiving a report of a deceased woman, according to police.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered the woman, who had been shot.

Members of the homeless camp heard gunshots earlier in the evening, but didn’t think anything of it, a man living in the area told INFOSURHOY Wednesday.

He claimed that the woman was discovered hours later and that she died of natural causes.

According to the man, the woman lived in the camp but in a space closer to Cameron Street.

She was discovered near the entrance to an industrial parking lot on the other end of South 10th Street.

Crime scene tape hung from bridge beams in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the man, police spent several hours at the scene Tuesday night and returned on Wednesday to look for evidence and witnesses.

The woman who died was known at the camp as “Crystal,” and the man estimated she was in her 60s.

Police have not stated a motive for the shooting, but a witness told INFOSURHOY that he believes it was a case of mistaken identity because Crystal did not drink or use drugs and “just wanted to help people.”

Two women were killed in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Harrisburg police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 717-558-6900.

The department’s Crimewatch website also accepts tips.

There could be a Crime Stopper reward for information, according to police.

