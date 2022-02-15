At a meeting in Moscow, Putin and Scholz spoke about the situation in Ukraine.

At a meeting in Moscow, Putin and Scholz discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The German chancellor pays his first visit to Moscow since being elected.

For the first time since taking office, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Putin stated at the start of the meeting that the two leaders will spend a significant amount of time discussing the security situation in Europe as well as events in Ukraine.

“Today, we will devote a significant portion of our time to discussing the security situation in Europe and the discussions that are currently raging on this topic, including in relation to the events in Ukraine,” he said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 36% last year, according to Putin.

Over 100 German companies have operations in Russia, investing more than (dollar)20 billion in the Russian economy, while Moscow has invested more than (dollar)10 billion in the German economy.

“Recently, we’ve been working hard to diversify our relationships, and they’re really taking off in new directions.”

But, of course, energy has always been one of the top priorities,” he said.

For many years, Putin noted, Russia has been a reliable supplier of energy resources to Germany.

Scholz, for one, believes Russian-German relations are “something special, given the history,” as well as close economic ties.

“At this time, when such a difficult situation has arisen in Europe in terms of peace and security, we must communicate, as you have done with my French colleague, and I am glad that we will now be able to discuss all of this.”

“It’s critical that state-to-state relations are always resolved through dialogue,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that some of its troops are returning to their bases as combat training “comes to an end,” while a large-scale Russian-Belarusian military drill will continue until February.

In response to reports of a Russian troop withdrawal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference on Tuesday that Ukraine had managed to prevent “further escalation of the current crisis with Russia” with the help of its Western allies.

