At a Middletown school, a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack.

After bringing a weapon to school on Thursday morning, a Middletown Area Middle School student is the subject of a police investigation.

School officials learned about the weapon and were able to recover it from the student’s backpack shortly after 8 a.m., according to initial dispatches about the incident.

It’s unclear how officials first learned about the weapon, but according to police dispatches, the student was in an assigned room at the time, separated from his backpack, and unaware of the seizure.

Lower Swatara Township police were alerted at that point, and an investigation was launched.

Officials from the Middletown Area School District were not immediately available for comment, but the district did post this general notice on its website on Thursday morning.

“An incident occurred at Middletown Area Middle School on Thursday, February 10, 2022, requiring the administration to notify the local police.”

The situation is currently being investigated by the Lower Swatara Police Department.

There is no immediate danger, and all students and staff members are safe.”