At a music festival, Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drakeo the Ruler, a West Coast rapper, was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival where he was set to perform, leaving fans devastated.

The rapper’s publicist, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death to the New York Times and Rolling Stone on Sunday.

Darrell Caldwell was the artist’s real name.

Caldwell, 28, was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert on Saturday night, which was set to feature Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube, among other artists.

Following the stabbing, organizers canceled the festival.

The California Highway Patrol said in a bare bones news release that did not name Caldwell that a fight broke out behind the main stage shortly after 8:30 p.m., leaving one man severely injured by a suspect wielding an edged weapon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Officer Luis Garcia of the Los Angeles Police Department told the Los Angeles Times that no arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Caldwell’s distinct sound and boundless creativity wowed music critics and fans alike.

His death drew attention to the assassinations of other talented young Black musicians, including fellow LA rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 and Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Both of them were killed by gunfire.

Snoop Dogg expressed his condolences and prayers for Caldwell’s family on social media.

“I’m praying for hip hop peace,” he said.

Caldwell has been dubbed “the most original stylist on the West Coast” for his darkly comedic lyrics and deadpan delivery, which he began releasing mixtapes in 2015 and debuted his first album “The Truth Hurts” in February.

His mixtape “Thank You for Using GTL” features verses recorded at the Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail.

He grew up listening to artists such as Hot Boyz, Boosie, Webbie, and Dipset, but claims that it was a battle rapper named Cocky who inspired him to start rapping.

“Despite saying some of the craziest stuff, he was so smooth and calm while rapping,” he said earlier this year to Billboard.

“It demonstrated to me that you didn’t have to yell…

