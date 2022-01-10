At a party in Los Angeles, two female British cabin crew members were given drugs and sexually assaulted.

At a party in Los Angeles, two female British cabin crew members were drugged and sexually assaulted.

DETECTIVES are looking into the sexual assault of two female British airline cabin crew members at a party.

Before being attacked at a mansion in Los Angeles, the women told friends that they had been drugged.

The couple, who were in town on business, said they went there after visiting a nightclub.

During a flight back to London, at least one of the women is said to have sobbed and told her coworkers about the incident.

When the plane landed, officers at Heathrow were notified by a “third party,” according to the Metropolitan Police, who added that an investigation was underway.

“The women were working abroad one evening and let their hair down,” a source said of the alleged incident.

They visited a posh club in Los Angeles before returning to their mansion.

“They claim that while they were at the mansion, they were drugged and sexually assaulted.”

“Everything is very serious.”

The women have been employed by their airline for several years, which has provided them with specialized assistance and support.

“We are aware of reports that crew members may have been involved in an incident while overseas,” a spokesman for the company told The Sun.

“Such matters are taken very seriously by us, and we are fully supporting them.”

“Police at Heathrow were informed by a third party that two members of an incoming airline cabin crew had allegedly been sexually assaulted in the United States,” according to the Met.

“We’re still looking into it.”