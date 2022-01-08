At a Pennsylvania stone mine, a worker is killed when the roof collapses.

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) —

Authorities said one worker was killed when the roof of a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania collapsed.

A mine safety rescue team was dispatched after the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Springhill Township, Fayette County, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials believe the person was working inside the equipment when the roof collapsed.

The company’s crews and the rescue team worked to clear loose rock so that they could reach the equipment and move it under “a solid, supported area of the roof” so that the victim could be removed.

When the victm was removed shortly after 11 p.m., it was unresponsive.

According to environmental department spokesperson Lauren Fraley, the rescue team and the Smithfield volunteer fire department arrived on Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene, and his or her identity was not revealed.

Work has been halted by the department, which will investigate with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Arcosa Aggregates, the company that owns Laurel Aggregates, said it was working with the federal mining agency and local authorities to figure out what caused the incident.

Officials at Arcosa are “deeply saddened” and offer their “deepest sympathies” to the victim’s family and friends, according to spokesperson Jeff Eller.