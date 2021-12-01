At a protest, a man threw concrete at a police car and was sentenced to prison.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — During last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd, a Pittsburgh man threw concrete at a police vehicle, injuring an officer. He was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on Wednesday.

After his release, George Allen, 31, will have to serve three years of probation.

He had admitted to obstructing law enforcement during a civil commotion.

During the protests in downtown Pittsburgh on May 30, 2020, Allen allegedly threw “multiple pieces” of concrete at an occupied Pittsburgh police vehicle parked on a city street, according to prosecutors.

One of the pieces shattered the front passenger window and struck an officer, bruising his arm slightly.

Allen can remain free on bond until he reports to prison on February 1, according to US District Judge Arthur Schwab, who gave the sentence.

To begin his sentence, he will use the number one.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]