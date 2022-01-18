At a retirement community in New Jersey, a woman is killed after being ejected from her vehicle.

According to police, a woman was killed after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed down an embankment in northern New Jersey early Monday morning.

Merita Ziba, 54, of Wayne, has been identified as the woman by North Haledon police.

The accident happened on the grounds of Holland Christian Home, a retirement community on Graham Avenue in North Haledon, Passaic County, according to police.

At 5:38 a.m., police received two phone calls from two different people reporting that a vehicle had gone down the embankment, according to authorities.

Officers performed CPR with a nurse who worked at the facility when they arrived and found the vehicle, according to police.

Paterson Fire EMS arrived next and continued CPR until paramedics from St. John’s arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

There are no witnesses to the incident, according to police, but anyone with information should call the North Haledon Detective Bureau at (973) 423-1111.

