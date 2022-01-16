At a station near Glasgow, two rail workers were hailed as heroes for their life-saving actions.

Two rail workers near Glasgow have been hailed as heroes for their life-saving actions.

When a member of the public approached ScotRail employees Paul McElroy and Stephen Walsh, concerned about the welfare of a friend, they intervened.

While Paul consoled the individual and worked to determine where their friend was on the network, Stephen quickly called the control center to ensure no trains passed through the area in question.

Because of Stephen and Paul’s quick thinking, emergency services were able to arrive in time to save the vulnerable person.

ScotRail has joined the Samaritans in encouraging people to reach out to family, friends, coworkers, and loved ones.

“Stephen and Paul acted quickly, professionally, and compassionately,” Shirley Courtney, ScotRail Station Manager, said.

They undoubtedly saved this person’s life, and I am extremely proud of both of them.

“The power of conversation should never be underestimated; it has the potential to make a significant difference in someone’s life.”

“Paul and Stephen are a credit to ScotRail, and this incident shows the importance of reaching out for a cuppa and a catch-up with the people you care about,” said Martine Gravil, ScotRail Fatigue Manager.

“Looking after one’s mental health and emotional well-being is everyone’s responsibility, and we all have a role to play.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a cup of coffee with a friend or a smile and nod to a stranger.

Someone’s life can be changed by a single moment of your time.”

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this story or need assistance, please contact the Glasgow Samaritans.

You can reach the Samaritans by dialing 116 123 from any phone or visiting their website for more information.