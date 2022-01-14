At a Supercross event, a woman flashes her boobs, almost causing a FIGHT, as an enraged mother yells, “There are kids here!”

After a woman flashed her boobs at a Supercross event, a raging verbal battle nearly devolved into a brawl.

On Saturday, January 8, fans crammed into the A1 stands at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, to watch the cringe-worthy incident unfold in footage that has since gone viral.

The video begins with a wide-eyed onlooker focusing in on a woman flashing her breasts without a care in the world.

The clip then cuts to the enraged mother yelling “there are children” at the exhibitionist, who appears to be attempting to calm her down.

She’s heard irately questioning the topless woman’s decision to expose herself through muffled sound, dressed in a grey hoodie and glasses.

Other errant ‘Good Samaritans’ become involved as they go back and forth, only to launch into their own tirades with the worried mother.

One man is seen attempting to shoo the mother away before launching into his own screaming match with her, escalating the chaos.

As she tries to flee from him, tensions rise as the crowd shows little sympathy for the mother, and loud booing can be heard from the stands.

Before the video flashes again, the mother appears to be on her way down the stairs to her seat.

Multiple people appear to toss drinks in her direction as the audience’s displeasure grows louder.

This is when the mother expresses her rage the most, storming up to the amateur nudist’s direction.

Following a minor altercation, a caring stranger takes the mother under his wing and attempts to calmly remove her from the situation.

“Come on, you have a baby here,” he is overheard telling her.

“Do you guys have kids here?” the casually-dressed mum yells as a major scrum is narrowly avoided.

Two fight calls were responded to in the A1 stands, resulting in people being removed from the stadium.

There were no arrests or citations issued.

She appears unfazed by the large crowd, and as the mishmash of young men cheer her on, she becomes more animated by jumping up and down.

The conversation on social media about the incident has been divided.

“Can’t blame the mother, she’s being a good parent,” one person said.

“This time, I’m on Karen’s side,” another wrote.

You’re not at a concert; you’re at a game.”

“I’m on the mother’s side, breasts don’t deserve to be displayed in public, especially…,” said another commenter.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.