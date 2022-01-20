At a virtual Davos, Latin American leaders discuss COVID-19 and economic recovery.

Latin American leaders meet virtually in Davos to discuss COVID-19 and economic recovery.

Colombian, Ecuadorian, Peruvian, Costa Rican, and Guatemalan presidents discuss their plans for 2022 during a panel discussion.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Latin American leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

They mainly shared their priorities for 2022 during the videoconference, with a focus on the pandemic and reviving the economy.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has stated that his country’s goal for this year is to vaccinate the entire population.

Colombia has already vaccinated over 4 million citizens, according to him, and the immunization campaign is moving along at a rapid pace.

President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador stated that his government’s goal is to sign trade agreements with ten countries in Asia, Europe, and North America in the next three years.

“The economic process in our region has gradually stalled for several years now, and inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Peru’s President Pedro Castillo said, hinting at a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery.

He emphasized that his administration will “consider not only economic growth, but also the creation of appropriate jobs, particularly in health and education.”

“We must have a common agenda that transcends ideologies,” Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation.

Solidarity is the most sound regional strategy.

That’s something we’ll have to think about.”

President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala said that more than 100,000 people are being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, and that the people and government of Guatemala will continue to fight the pandemic resolutely.

The panel discussion also included Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Inter-American Development Bank, and Marisol Argueta de Barillas, the World Economic Forum’s Latin America director.

* Merve Berker is the author of this article.