At a vulnerable person’s home in Glasgow, a support worker took medication from them.

Iain Adamson was employed by North Lanarkshire Council as a home support worker when he was found to have acted in an unprofessional manner, endangering the person.

After the allegations were made public, he was summoned by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), who determined that his fitness to practice had been harmed.

He obtained a key safe number from a colleague on or around August 4, 2020, to gain access to a service users’ home despite not being on shift that day.

He then went to the person’s house and took their prescription medication without informing his manager.

His actions were found to be “a breach of professional boundaries and demonstrated a disregard for safeguards put in place to keep AA and social service workers safe,” according to the investigation.

“Social service workers are expected to act with integrity and should not behave in a way that would call their suitability to work in social services into question,” according to the report.

Adamson’s decision to take an unknown prescription medication “calls into question his professional judgment and betrays the trust and confidence placed in him,” according to the complaint.

Despite working in the care sector since 2009, he violated professional boundaries designed to protect the most vulnerable people from exploitation, harm, and manipulation.

Following an investigation, his registration in the sector will be suspended for a year.

Adamson had admitted his wrongdoing and expressed regret for his actions, according to the statement.