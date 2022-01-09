At Beech Mountain, skiers were drenched by a massive plume of freezing water while dangling from a chair lift.

At Beech Mountain, skiers were doused with a massive plume of freezing water while dangling from a chair lift.

This is the crazy moment skiers dangling on a chair lift at Beech Mountain were doused with a huge plume of freezing water.

A water line ruptured at Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina on January 7, 2022, causing the shocking incident.

A pipe burst under an operating chairlift around 5.30 p.m. on Friday, causing chaos as mountaingoers were drenched.

The mishap occurred when a guest skied into a water and air hydrant while snowmaking operations were in progress, according to Beech Mountain Resort management.

A few riders on the chairlift were soaked due to the hydrant’s location.

Following the incident, two visitors to Beech Mountain were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely,” Beech Mountain Resort management said following the incident.

“Avery EMS transported two patrons with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital.”

“We believe everyone is fine outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are proceeding as planned,” the statement concluded.

One video clip, which has over 266,000 views after being shared on Twitter, shows skiers and snowboarders standing in front of the terrifying scene.

As onlookers watch, a skier is hit for at least 20 seconds by what appears to be icy water spraying from the hydrant.

“I’m trying to call 911,” someone can be heard saying in the background, but the skier remains dangling at the top of what appears to be a geyser’s eruption.

“Tough day for the folks at Beech Mountain today,” a Twitter user wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, a 13-minute and 46-second video of the chaos surrounding the burst pipe has been shared on YouTube.

Skis and snowboards were strewn across the slope, people stood in groups, ski patrol was nearby, and the chairlift kept running despite the chaos below.

“Poor people!” one YouTuber said in response to the footage.

“It would be helpful if the lift operator didn’t bring them to a halt right over the water line break.”

“Yikes…,” said another.

That guy who was stuck in the fountain for several minutes is most likely dead from a heart attack.

“As all the water on him freezes, you can see his clothes and the chair start to turn white (especially at 7:28).”

“After he was out of the water, he was left dangling for about 15 minutes, and his clothes were frozen to the chair,” according to the report.

The incident “happened…,” a witness told HC Press.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.