At colleges across the United States, vending machines with COVID-19 tests have appeared.

COVID-19 tests are available for purchase at vending machines at universities across the United States.

Julia Marnin of the McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS) contributed to this article.

As the infectious omicron variant continues to spread, some US colleges are utilizing the convenience of vending machines by providing COVID-19 tests instead of snacks.

As of January, the seven-day average for new positive cases in the United States had reached 782,766.

According to a tweet shared by the university on Jan. 10, the college introduced several self-serve COVID-test vending machines as well as drop-off locations for the samples.

“At the end of the fall semester, our public health leaders began planning for the return to campus and the spread of the omicron variant,” school spokesperson Rebecca Walsh told McClatchy News.

The PCR tests are available at “nine self-serve testing sites,” she said.

Because the school has other testing options for those who are symptomatic, this is a free resource for asymptomatic enrolled students, faculty, and staff.

According to the Twitter post, those who are asymptomatic are allowed to submit up to two samples per week.

“The majority of people get results within 24 hours,” Walsh said.

According to an online school video, the COVID-19 tests inside the machines offer saliva testing kits that require spitting in a tube, sealing it, and dropping it off at a sample collection site.

Gabi Mortarotti, a student at FOX 13, said, “It’s super convenient.”

“And, to be honest, it’s a lot less of a hassle than having to stand in line for hours.”

According to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, vending machines with free COVID-19 tests have appeared for the spring semester.

According to Megan Koeth, who manages the machines, there are 12 machines with PCR saliva tests available for faculty, staff, and students.

These vending machines will soon offer antigen tests as well.

“These changes will help keep our students on campus and our faculty and staff on campus,” Koeth said.

“With COVID, it’s just our way of life.”

COVID-19 tests have been available for several months in vending machines at some California schools.