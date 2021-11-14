At COP26, campaigners are split on whether the Glasgow Climate Pact is a step forward or a betrayal.

At COP26, activists are split on whether the Glasgow Climate Pact is a stepping stone or a betrayal.

The outcome of COP26 has divided environmental activists, with some calling it an “utter betrayal” and others cautiously welcoming it.

The Glasgow Climate Pact, which was signed on Saturday evening in the city, states that countries will develop new plans to reduce emissions by 2030 and mobilize more funds to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

After a fortnight of intense lobbying for leaders to take urgent action to address the climate crisis, many activists believe the deal is far too weak.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist who has been vocal in her criticism of the talks in recent weeks, summarized the agreement with her now-famous “blah blah blah.”