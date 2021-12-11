At Crystal Mountain, one skier is killed in an avalanche, while five others are rescued after becoming trapped in the Washington resort.

At Crystal Mountain, one skier is killed in an avalanche, while five others are rescued after being trapped in the Washington resort.

All six skiers were equipped with emergency beacons, but one of them did not make it.

The avalanche happened in Silver Basin, a backcountry ski area, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The skier, a 60-year-old man who has yet to be identified, died.

It’s unclear whether the other skiers were also hurt.

Crystal Mountain Resort reported winds of up to 100 miles per hour at the summit on Saturday morning.

The Mount Rainier Gondola was closed due to the strong winds.

Only the beginner and intermediate lifts were open on Saturday, with the lower mountain receiving lift maintenance.

Since the backcountry avalanche, the resort has been operating normally.

