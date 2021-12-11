At Crystal Mountain, was there an avalanche?

AVALANCHE AT THE CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT IN WASHINGTON STATE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021.

Five skiers were rescued, but a sixth was said to have died.

A group of six people were buried by an avalanche in a backcountry area of Crystal Mountain around 10.50 a.m. local time, according to witnesses who called ski patrol.

The deceased skier was a 60-year-old man whose name has yet to be revealed.

All six skiers wore emergency beacons at the time of the avalanche, according to reports.

Crystal Mountain is operating normally, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, because the incident took place in the backcountry.

Those who survived the avalanche performed a self-rescue, according to Darren Moss, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether those who were buried did so as well or if witnesses assisted.

A large amount of snow, rock, ice, or soil falls down a sloped surface, usually a mountain, causing an avalanche.

Avalanches, also known as snow slides, can be caused by natural forces such as wind or rapid temperature changes, as well as human activity.

An avalanche can occur when stress from gravity or an applied load, such as a skier or snowboarder, exceeds the snow cover.

The majority of avalanches happen in the backcountry, away from developed ski or snowboarding areas.

