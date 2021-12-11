At Crystal Mountain, was there an avalanche?

THE CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT IN WASHINGTON STATE SUFFERED AN AVLANCHE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021.

Five skiers were rescued, but a sixth was said to have died.

A group of six people were buried by an avalanche in a backcountry area of Crystal Mountain around 10.50 a.m. local time, according to witnesses who called ski patrol.

The deceased skier was a 60-year-old man who has yet to be identified.

All six skiers were reportedly wearing emergency beacons at the time of the avalanche.

