At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago members’ club, the artist claims that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell tried to pimp her out.

At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago members’ club, an artist claims Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell tried to sell her to older men.

Rina Oh, 42, has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein, but she maintains that she was abused by him herself.

He and Maxwell were “shopping her around” at Trump’s Florida resort, she told The Sun.

“It was Ghislaine and Jeffrey together,” she explained.

It felt like I was being prepared to become someone else’s mistress.

“It was as if they were courting me.”

That’s when I realized something wasn’t quite right.

I was very naive up until then.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine carried themselves like king and queen — and lived like it too.” Rina was only 21 when she met monster Epstein in the summer of 2000, after she had broken up with her long-term boyfriend.

“My friend told me he was wealthy — he had his own island, a beautiful home, and was an avid art collector,” she explained.

I went out and purchased an art portfolio, which I showed him.

“The next day, his secretary informed me that Jeff admired my work and wanted to provide me with a scholarship.”

“That was how he persuaded me to return.”

It only got worse from there.

I had no idea it was sexual abuse because I was so young.”

Rina saw him for over a year and claims she was abused on several occasions.

Rina has filed a defamation suit against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the mother of two from New Jersey, over claims that she recruited girls for Epstein.

Rina acknowledged that she was asked to go shopping with Virginia, 17, for a schoolgirl outfit, but insisted that she was simply following orders.

