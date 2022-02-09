At Glasgow Airport, a brave Irvine teen saves the life of a stranger.

Elliot Hughes rushed over to the man and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived; he received a letter from the airport commander thanking him for his “rapid, selfless, and caring” actions.

On January 9, while returning home from a trip to London, Elliot Hughes, 19, stepped in to help an unconscious man, “unquestionably saving his life.”

A group of people had gathered around the man who had collapsed, according to the Ayrshire College student.

He quickly realized that he was in grave danger.

“I went over and there was a guy on the phone for an ambulance, but he was saying, ‘They’re telling me to check his breathing, but I’m not sure how to do that,'” he told Ayrshire Live.

“I got down, checked his breathing, and he was taking a breath maybe every 30 seconds,” he said.

So I placed him in the recovery position, but he suddenly stopped breathing.

“I flipped him onto his back – someone assisted me in doing so – moved his jacket away from his chest and began chest compressions for about six minutes until first responders arrived from the airport, then for another two minutes while they cut off his clothes and attached a defibrillator.”

“I believe they shocked him three times until he regained consciousness, and thankfully, he was breathing on his own by the time he was taken to the ambulance.”

After the incident, the airport commander at Glasgow Airport wrote to Elliot.

“You immediately and without hesitation went to render assistance to a person unknown to you and placed him in the recovery position thinking, at first, that it was just a collapse,” the letter read. “But very quickly realising that he was not breathing, had no pulse, and you began life-saving CPR remembering army cadet training you’d previously done, you began life-saving CPR.”

“Your actions, as well as those of the airport duty safety team, unquestionably saved this man’s life.

Please be proud of what you accomplished; without sounding dramatic, your quick, selfless, and compassionate actions saved a life.

“Thank you for your actions, which have restored our faith in humanity.

