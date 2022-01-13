At Glasgow University, a drug activist is ‘pinching himself’ with a study offer.

At Glasgow University, a drug activist ‘pinches himself’ with a study offer.

Peter Krykant, a former drug user turned activist and campaigner, is preparing to enroll in a course at the prestigious university despite having dropped out of school at the age of 14.

As he prepares to enrol for a course at Glasgow University, a former drug user turned drugs activist and campaigner who ran a "fix room" in Glasgow has expressed his pride.

In response to Scotland’s rising drug death rate, Peter Krykant established the UK’s first overdose prevention service – or drug consumption room – in Glasgow city center in September 2020, using an old Transit van (later upgraded to an ambulance).

Peter was a rough-sleeping street drug user by the age of 19, having become drug dependent at the age of 12. He dropped out of school at the age of 14 with no qualifications.

Despite never having imagined himself embarking on a journey of education at one of the UK’s oldest universities, he will be doing so later this month when he begins a course on Substance Use at Glasgow Uni.

Peter, a 45-year-old father of two, told Glasgow Live that he is ‘pinching himself’ at the prospect of soon being able to call himself a Glasgow Uni student, calling it a ‘bit of a dream’ just to have a student ID.

There are times when I just need to pinch myself a little, thinking about where I am right now.

As someone who was homeless on the streets, sleeping in doorways, and coming from a family where there wasn’t a lot of hatred in my immediate family, but where I was raised with a lot of ingrained ideas about religion and people from different backgrounds that were ingrained for family.

“There was a general attitude where I was that if you weren’t a heterosexual protestant, something wasn’t quite right with you.”

And it wasn’t just a family issue; it was a societal issue all around me.

We were all running around as small children, singing sectarian songs and discussing people from Pakistan and other countries.

