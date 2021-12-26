At Glasgow’s Boxing Day sales, you’ll always run into the eight biggest roasters.

If you braved it today, you almost certainly encountered the raging one and the Christmas money brat, as well as the queuer and the complainer.

What kind of maniac enjoys Black Friday sales?

Sure, you can get a lot of stuff for a low price, but you can do that online now.

Is it really worth it to go through all that trouble and stress just to get a little more stuff for a little less money?

Isn’t it preferable to take advantage of the bank holiday and actually enjoy your Christmas?

You’re probably one of the people on this list if you’re saying no to this.

This one isn’t your typical bargain hunter.

She’s such a psychopath that she spent most of Christmas Eve not with her family, but in a long line of fellow sociopaths waiting to get 90% off something they don’t need outside Next.

She has a list of what she wants and where she needs to go, and she intends to carry it out with military precision.

There’s no room for improvisation here, so don’t try to divert her attention.

Yes, she is clearly insane, and yes, her family is relieved to have some peace after she made Christmas Day feel like a school day with her agitation.

This guy always seems to be on the verge of blowing up.

He arrived in town on Boxing Day, but is irritated by the crowds, the difficulty in getting through the streets, and the long lines at the cash registers.

It’s also too hot in here, and he saw that iPad first, so if you don’t like it, Marie, why don’t you go home?

Marie, just let him do his thing.

Boxing Day is the day after Christmas.

A day for slobbing in front of the TV, eating leftovers and drinking more, dragging yourself to the boozer, visiting the family you purposefully didn’t invite yesterday, or perhaps even going to the football if your team is playing.

Alternatively, you could be forced to accompany the Mrs. into town while she shops for cheap Ugg boots and a new coat.

Throughout the entire day

These guys are always easy to spot; they’re the ones who are sad and seriously considering leaving Top Shop.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.