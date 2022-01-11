At Glasgow’s Charing Cross, a new cafe called Box Hub has opened on the site of the old Harley Davidson shop.

The super stylish Box Hub Coffee stop is located on North Street in Glasgow’s Charing Cross, just across from the Mitchell Library – and the menu features some well-known Glasgow delicacies…

On the site of Glasgow's former Harley Davidson Shop, a brand new coffee shop and juice bar opened this week.

The super-stylish Box Hub Coffee Stop can be found on North Street in Glasgow’s Charing Cross, right next to the Mitchell Library.

Coffee, fresh juices, and protein smoothies will be available at the cafe, as well as salad bowls from Glasgow’s Sprigg and bagels from Edinburgh’s Bross Bagels.

Clay Mitchell, the 24-year-old owner, says he hopes it will encourage creatives in the area to branch out if they work from home or are freelancers who work alone to foster a creative community.

“We’re opening at 8 a.m. and would like to catch people on their way into work,” Clay explained to Glasgow Live. “I used to plan my work commute around where I could get coffee, so I’m sure other people will do the same.”

It was also referred to as a ‘coffee stop’ for this reason.

“Anyone is welcome here.”

I’d like to encourage creative workers to come work here in an inspiring environment so that we can foster a creative community and develop ideas for the company’s growth.

“That’s why it’s called a hub; it’s a gathering place for the community.”

Box Hub Coffee Stops is a strong supporter of artists, as evidenced by their sister venue Axiom Arts, which hosted the filming of The Snuts’ Glasgow music video.

Another Box hub cafe, twelve gyms, Berkeley Street’s music studio, and a number of creative independent businesses are all located there.

Clay hopes to expand Box Hub Coffee Stop into its own creative space in the future.

“The building will eventually have its own arts and gallery space, and we’re looking to host events and exhibitions between the two venues, and maybe even branch out into a bar,” he said.

Clay appears to be thinking outside the box, to put it mildly.