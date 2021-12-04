At her California home, the wife of a legendary musician was shot and killed.

At her home in California, the wife of a music industry legend was shot and killed.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday at their Beverly Hills home, according to police.

According to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook, who spoke at an afternoon news conference, police and paramedics arrived at the home at 2:23 a.m. to find Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she died.

When police arrived, the suspect or suspects had vanished.

No one has been arrested, and the motive is still unknown, according to Stainbrook.

There was no damage to the house, and no one else was hurt.

“Someone broke into the house; we don’t know why,” the chief said.

“I don’t believe it was a random attack,” she says, “but I can’t speculate.”

Jacqueline Avant served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, and was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods such as Watts and South Los Angeles.

Nicole Avant, the Avants’ daughter, is a film producer and former US ambassador to the Bahamas, and she is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer.

“The entire family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for everyone’s love, support, and condolences for Jacqueline Yvonne.

In a statement, the Avant and Sarandos families said, “Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community.”

“Her family, friends, and all of the people she helped throughout her amazing life will miss her.”

Bill Clinton, the former President of the United States, also paid her tribute.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a wonderful partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” Clinton tweeted.

“Everyone who knew her felt admiration, respect, and affection for her.

We’re inconsolably sad.

She will be missed greatly.”

Clarence Avant, the “Godfather of Black Music,” is a Grammy-winning executive who was recently inducted into the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame.

In addition, the 90-year-old was…

