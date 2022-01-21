A ‘beautiful’ toddler dies from battery poisoning at his Lanarkshire home.

Hugh McMahon, a 17-month-old baby, died after inadvertently swallowing a button-type battery.

His bereaved parents have now requested that their baby boy’s final journey be accompanied by a funeral escort.

Hugh McMahon, the son of Hugh and Christine McMahon, accidentally swallowed a button type battery on Christmas Eve and was rushed to the hospital, where medics fought for his life.

According to Lanarkshire Live, Hugh died on Boxing Day in his parents’ arms after the ingestion had taken its toll on his body.

Hugh’s parents are now faced with the difficult task of arranging his memorial service.

They’ve asked local motorcyclists to escort the cortege from Motherwell Baptist Church to Hugh’s final resting place in Eastfields, Cumbernauld, as a tribute to their son, who loved motorcycles.

Hugh’s funeral has been entrusted to Trieda Hill, the owner of Motherwell’s popular Route 66 Motorcycle Café Diner.

“Gorgeous Hugh sadly died on Boxing Day at the age of 17 months,” she told Lanarkshire Live.

“He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and his family contacted me in the hopes of finding a few motorcycle riders to accompany the hearse from the church to the cemetery for his final farewell.”

“Anyone who can help the McMahon family make this happen would be extremely helpful.”

Mourners and riders are encouraged to wear blue, such as a ribbon, as a tribute to Hugh.

At 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, the bikes should be at Route 66, Unit 3 Flemington Industrial Park, Motherwell, so that traffic on the main road outside the church does not become congested as mourners arrive.

After that, they’ll go to the church and then to Eastfields Cemetery.

“Anyone who can make it on the day in advance would be greatly appreciated,” Trieda added.

