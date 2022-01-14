At Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, a fire has claimed the lives of two people.

The fire at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery has been put out, and the incident has had no impact on operations, according to Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

CITY OF KUWAIT

On Friday, a fire erupted in Kuwait’s largest petroleum refinery, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more.

The fire broke out while maintenance work was being carried out at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery’s gas liquefaction unit, according to a statement from Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

Five people with severe burns were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition, according to the company.

The injuries claimed the lives of two Asian workers, according to the report.

The fire was put out, and the refinery’s operations were not harmed as a result of the incident, it said.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.