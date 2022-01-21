At large NHS trusts, doctors have been told not to send patients to long Covid clinics.

Doctors in large NHS trusts have been told to stop sending patients to long Covid clinics.

Medics say that closing the clinics, even if only for a short time, will exacerbate the difficulties that many patients with post-Covid-19 symptoms are having getting the care they require.

Two of the country’s largest NHS trusts have told GPs to stop referring patients to long Covid clinics, fearing they won’t be able to cope with the rising number of people with extended coronavirus symptoms.

The post-Covid assessment clinics at Kings College Hospital Trust and Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital have been suspended, according to the latest coronavirus update for GP practices from the South East London clinical commissioning group (CCG).

“As a result, we are requesting that Practices do not send any referral requests to the Trust at this time,” says the document, which was sent on Wednesday.

The CCG does not have a start date for the King’s College clinics, but “expect that this will also be in the next few weeks.”

GPs have been told to use “post Covid advice and guidance for any pressing clinical questions” and to refer patients with long Covid symptoms to the national post-Covid syndrome pathway, which can include self-management.

The move was “concerning,” according to Professor Azeem Majeed, head of Imperial College London’s department of primary care and public health, because no reason was given for the change.

“It’s surprising that no explanation was given to GPs in South East London as to why the post-Covid-19 clinics at two major NHS Hospital Trusts were suspended,” he told me.

“Despite the fact that the suspensions are only temporary, GPs are seeing a lot of patients with symptoms related to Covid-19.”

Referring patients is difficult enough as it is, with many steps required before a referral can be made.

“Some referrals are turned down, and even when they are, it can take a long time for patients to be evaluated by specialists.”

Suspending the clinics, even if only temporarily, will exacerbate the difficulties many patients with post-Covid-19 symptoms are having receiving the care they require.”

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, 1.3 million people are likely to be suffering from extended coronavirus symptoms, up from 1.2 million at the end of October.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

