At least 108 civilians have been killed in airstrikes in Tigray since the beginning of the year, according to the United Nations.

Fighting is preventing food aid from reaching a war-torn area, according to the UN Food Program.

The United Nations said Friday it is “alarmed” by the killing of 108 civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray region since the beginning of the year, as reports of Ethiopian airstrikes in the war-torn region increase.

At the same time, the UN World Food Program (WFP) issued a warning that fighting is preventing life-saving food and fuel from reaching Tigray.

At a UN press conference, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said her office had received reports of at least 75 civilians injured.

She said her office has received “multiple, deeply disturbing reports” of civilian deaths and property destruction.

The Dedebit camp for internally displaced persons was hit by the deadliest airstrike so far this year on Jan.

At least 56 people have died and another 30 have been injured as a result of the accident on July 7.

Three of those critically injured died in hospital later, according to the UN, bringing the total death toll from that single strike to at least 59.

According to Throssell, a 72-year-old man was killed in an airstrike on Wednesday, while the previous day, on Jan.

The state-owned Technical Vocational Education and Training institute was attacked on November 11, killing three men and injuring 21 people, the majority of whom were women.

On Monday, January 2nd,

After an airstrike, allegedly carried out by a drone, hit a flour mill where they had gathered to grind grains into flour, 10 civilians were killed and 21 injured – the majority of whom were women.

“A private minibus traveling from Adiet to Axum city, Shire airport, Mai-Aini refugee camp, and other areas were all hit by airstrikes last week,” Throssell said.

“The World Food Program today warns that its lifesaving food assistance operations in northern Ethiopia are about to grind to a halt,” Tomson Phiri, the WFP Geneva spokesman, said at the UN press conference.

“This is because the neighborhood has been blocked by intense fighting.

