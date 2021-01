MOSCOW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — At least 12 people went missing and four others were injured on Monday after an avalanche hit a ski resort in Russia’s Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia in the North Caucasus, the TASS news agency reported.

About 50 rescuers are currently working at the site, the report said, adding that the number of rescuers would more than triple.

The two ski equipment rental points were covered by the avalanche and a cafe was damaged. Enditem