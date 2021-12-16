At least 14 DaeshISIS suspects have been apprehended in Turkey.

At least 14 suspected DaeshISIS members have been apprehended in Turkey.

According to security sources, suspects were apprehended in a series of raids across Istanbul.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Security sources said on Thursday that Turkish security forces apprehended 14 people in Istanbul, including 13 foreign nationals, for alleged ties to the DaeshISIS terrorist group.

According to sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, anti-terror police teams launched an operation to apprehend the suspects, who are thought to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of DaeshISIS.

Police raided 15 locations in nine districts of the city at the same time as part of the investigation.

During the raids, digital material and organizational documents were also seized.

Turkey was one of the first countries to label ISIS as a terrorist organization.

The organization has attacked the country several times since then.

At least 10 suicide bombers, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have been carried out, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

To prevent further attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations both at home and abroad.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.