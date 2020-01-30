At least 14 killed in central Nigeria gunmen attack

ABUJA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — At least 14 people were killed when gunmen hit a village in Nigeria’s Plateau, a state in the country’s central region, several local sources said on Monday.

Two women were among the dead victims of the attack in the village of Kwatas in Bokkos local government area of the state late Sunday, a village vigilante group member said.

Titus Ayuba, a former leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, said the gunmen took the village by storm.

The gunmen attacked the village market square, firing everyone at sight, Ayuba said.

“So far, we have counted up to 14 lifeless bodies,” the former state official said further.

Abu Gabriel, a spokesman for the state’s police, also confirmed the incident to Xinhua but declined to give an official figure of the casualties.

Gabriel said although the motive of the attackers was unknown, an investigation into the incident was underway.

Augustine Agundi, commander of the special task force of the army in the state, told Xinhua that troops had been deployed to the area, to forestall further attacks.