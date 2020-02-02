At least 15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — At least 15 people died on Friday after a passenger bus fell into a ravine on a highway in the La Paz department in western Bolivia, local authorities reported.

The departmental commander of the local fire brigade, Ismael Villca, said that 14 people died at the scene of the accident and another died on the way to hospital.

He added that the number of fatalities could increase as a number of people were severely injured in the accident.

According to the police report, the bus left the town of Coripata in the Yungas region Friday morning, with La Paz as its final destination.

The accident allegedly occurred at dawn on Friday after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to dense fog and low visibility in the area.

According to the report, the Arco Iris hospital in La Paz received at least 17 injured people.