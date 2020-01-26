At least 15 gendarmes killed in attack in central Mali

BAMAKO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — At least 15 gendarmes were killed Sunday morning in an attack on a gendarmery camp in central Mali, security sources and witnesses told Xinhua.

According to them, the Sokolo gendarmery camp, situated in the central region of Segou, was attacked around 4 a.m. local time by unidentified assailants who arrived on motorcycles.

“The terrorists arrived on motorcycles. They were heavily armed. They entered the Sokolo camp. They swept away a lot of equipments. Other Malian soldiers were able to escape,” a local official said on condition of anonymity.

However, other sources said as many as 18 to 20 gendarmes may have been killed, including a captain who headed a detachment. They also spoke on the condition of anonymity.